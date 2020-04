Iran's supreme leader approves tapping sovereign wealth fund to fight coronavirus

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the withdrawal of one billion euros from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported, citing President Hassan Rouhani’s official website.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected so far by the coronavirus, with 3,739 deaths and 60,500 people infected as of Monday, official data showed.

Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in global oil prices coming on top of U.S. sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Rouhani said in late March that the government was seeking approval for the withdrawal of the money from the sovereign wealth fund. The money will be used for the needs of the health ministry and the unemployment insurance fund, the statement on the presidency website said, adding that Rouhani had thanked the supreme leader for his move.