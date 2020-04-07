The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s information center said on Facebook.

April 7, 2020, 14:55 First coronavirus case reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The results of the tests of two samples sent to Armenia on suspicion of the coronavirus were received Tuesday, and one of them was positive,” the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported in a statement.