First coronavirus case reported in Artsakh

The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s information center said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The results of the tests of two samples sent to Armenia on suspicion of the coronavirus were received Tuesday, and one of them was positive,” the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported in a statement.
As per the statement, the citizen was transported to Kashatagh’s hospital on April 2 via an ambulance and has been put into isolation because he has returned to Artsakh from the settlement of Armenia that is considered “center of the infection”. The second citizen is the neighbor of the first citizen. Taking into account the fact that the citizen has stayed in Mirik village of Kashatagh region upon his arrival from Armenia to Artsakh, 17 citizens who directly contacted him, have been self-quarantined in advance and do not have any symptoms at this moment. The settlement has been under control after the isolation of the citizen.

     

