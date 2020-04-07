Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Azerbaijani media referring to the defense ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military factories for the production of Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft, news.am reports. During meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the Rosoboronexport company and the management of military factories, Azerbaijan expressed interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made combat aircraft. The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to supply combat aircraft in an amount that meets the requirements of the Azerbaijani Air Force.