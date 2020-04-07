As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 20 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this on his Facebook page, adding that 25 citizens have recovered from this disease.

April 7, 2020, 11:13 Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In fact, this is the first time that the number of confirmed cases is less than the number of citizens who have recovered.By the end of the week, we will be able to conduct a thousand tests a day, " Pashinyan said.