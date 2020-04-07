Artsakh President addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message runs as follows:

“Dear women,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the Motherhood and Beauty Day. May your life be like a wonderful spring day, bright and luminous, prosperous and sunny! May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families! An Armenian woman has always been a keeper of a hearth, a support and reliable rear for her husband. Today too they honorably fulfill this noble mission coming from centuries, wholeheartedly and selflessly serving the family and the homeland, spreading boundless love and warmth, kindness and care around them. I once again congratulate you, dear mothers, sisters, grandmothers, women and ladies, wish you peace, robust health and all the best to you, your relatives and friends”.