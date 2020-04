Argentine-Armenian businessman, National Hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian will provide 250,000 USD in aid to the government of Armenia for fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

April 6, 2020, 15:48 Eduardo Eurnekian to provide $250,000 in aid to Armenian government for fighting COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: PR manager at the Zvartnots international airport Satenik Hovhannisyan said.