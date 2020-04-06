The number of cases of coronavirus has reached 188 in Georgia as of Monday morning, Agenda.ge reports.

April 6, 2020, 15:03 Coronavirus cases reach 188 in Georgia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: 36 out of the 188 patients have recovered, while two elderly women, with several underlying health issues, have died.

5,056 are under quarantine and 386 others are in hospitals.

Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia says that 24 patients with COVID-19 in hospital suffer from pneumonia. Georgia reported its first case of COVID-19 on February 26.