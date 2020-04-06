Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kremlin’s press service.

April 6, 2020, 14:52 Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: They have discussed actions against the COVID-19 pandemic. Pashinyan and Putin noted that the situation in this regard is under full control in the two countries.

Armenian PM expressed gratitude in this context for the aid provided by the Russian side. Issues concerning the natural gas supplies to Armenia, as well as interaction through the Eurasian Economic Union were also discussed.