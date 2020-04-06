Head of Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh A. Melkumyan convened a consultation with the heads of all subdivisions of the territorial administration body, reports the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

April 6, 2020, 14:22 Consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19 convened in Martuni

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the consultation, activities on the complex measures that are being conducted within the framework of the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the villages of the region were discussed.

Once again, Melkumyan noted that preventive measures need to be taken in all villages by introducing all possible measures.