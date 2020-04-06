1 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, signaling what appears to be an abrupt decrease of daily new cases, given that the previous daily cases were 52 (April 4).

April 6, 2020, 10:56 Only 11 new coronavirus cases recorded in one day, signaling “unprecedented” dynamics in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Out of 263 tests only 11 were positive. This is an unprecedented number for the past weeks. This means that the measures, which are causing numerous inconveniences, have begun giving results. The restrictions must be maintained stricter during this week. In that case, our chances for starting to think about easing the restrictions from next Monday will grow,” he said, calling on citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown restrictions this week.