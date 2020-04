Within the framework of anti-epidemiological work with respect to the spread and prevention of COVID-19, epidemiologists of the Center for Epidemiology and Hygiene have visited Stepanakert’s public food facilities to inspect on-site the compliance with sanitary and hygienic rules.

Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities

