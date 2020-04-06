30 Armenian citizens to arrive today from the Netherlands

About 30 Armenian citizens will arrive from the Netherlands today, news.am reports, citing the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Belarus will be used as a transit country. According to the schedule of Zvartnots airport, the plane will land at 3:21 am.