China reports increase in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated everyone on the occasion of the general elections in Artsakh.
The foreign ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the presidential and parliamentary elections that...
Leader of the Free Homeland Party, Artsakh presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission...
The total number of voters at T presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic on March 31 was 104,348,...
As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh...
Talking about the statewide elections in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan said those...
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kremlin’s press service.
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s information center said on Facebook.
As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 20 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood...
Head of Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh A. Melkumyan convened a consultation with the heads...
Within the framework of anti-epidemiological work with respect to the spread and prevention of COVID-19,...
1 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
About 30 Armenian citizens will arrive from the Netherlands today, news.am reports, citing the Armenian...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...
During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
