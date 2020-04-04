Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 170 times, from March 29 to April 4.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,300 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informed. The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are fully committed to ceasefire regime and continue to confidently carry out their combat duty.