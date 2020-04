34 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

April 4, 2020, 11:07 Armenia total number of coronavirus cases reaches 770

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overall, 770 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning. According to the latest data, 43 people have recovered, whereas 7 patients have died in Armenia from the coronavirus.