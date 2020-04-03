Grigory Martirosyan Friday convened a working consultation devoted to the measures aimed at mitigating the economic consequences of the coronavirus in the republic.

April 3, 2020, 16:32 Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation devoted to economic consequences of coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the consultation the mechanisms for state support to economic entities were discussed. Grigory Martirosyan also touched upon the opportunities for social support.

The Heads and responsible of respective departments gave speeches and made recommendations.