More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University - another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.

April 3, 2020, 15:41 Confirmed global cases of coronavirus pass one million - BBC

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university's figures. The US has the most cases, and more than 1,000 died there in the past day. The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in central China three months ago. Though the tally kept by Johns Hopkins records one million confirmed cases, the actual number is thought to be much higher. It took a month and a half for the first 100,000 cases to be registered. A million was reached after a doubling in cases over the past week. Nearly a quarter of cases have been registered in the United States, while Europe accounts for around half.