On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit, and under yet unknown circumstances.

April 3, 2020, 12:23 Soldier dies in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Investigation is underway. In a statement, the Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.