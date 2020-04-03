Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit, and under yet unknown circumstances.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated everyone on the occasion of the general elections in Artsakh.
The foreign ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the presidential and parliamentary elections that...
Leader of the Free Homeland Party, Artsakh presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission...
The total number of voters at T presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic on March 31 was 104,348,...
As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh...
Talking about the statewide elections in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan said those...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
73 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours.
Another death from COVID-19 has been reported in Armenia. The death toll has reached seven.
2 more patients in Armenia have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and were discharged...
92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in one day, bringing the total number of confirmed...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur military cemetery on April 2 to pay tribute to the...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia...
39 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infections...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...
During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan says the situation in the border is under...
Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense...
Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
