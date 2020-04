Another death from COVID-19 has been reported in Armenia. The death toll has reached seven.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The 76-year-old patient had developed double pneumonia, and also had underlying health conditions, including diabetes and arterial hypertension,” she said.

Armenian health ministry's spokesperson Anna Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.