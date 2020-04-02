Our people once again showed the world that Armenians are invincible. April War Participant

During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that it is impossible to break the spirit of the Armenian nation.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Eduard Khachatryan, Chief of Staff of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, told "Artsakhpress", noting that despite the fact that four years have passed since the April war, the people cannot forget the evil done by Azerbaijan. Khachatryan informed that the union constantly cooperates with the Artsakh Defense Army and honors the participants of the April war by organizing various events during which they hold award ceremonies.

Azerbaijan has not changed its bloody and brutal manuscript. The torture of peaceful civilians during the April war, once again showed the world their cynicism. We must be able to maintain the security of our country, «said Khachatryan, in particular.

Speaking about the events organized by the Union these days, he informed that the freedom fighters constantly visit the frontline to inspire the soldiers, as well as they organize various events in Artsakh and Armenia in cooperation with the Military-Patriotic Division of the Defense Army. April war veteran Vardan Sargsyan also participated in the April war as a volunteer.

Recalling what happened four years ago, Sargsyan told us that from the very first day the Union of Artsakh FreedomFighters, in the person of Head of the Union, Samvel Karapetyan, had recruited all the freedom fighters and reached the frontline in a short period of time.