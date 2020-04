Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur military cemetery on April 2 to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers of the 2016 April War and the Artsakh Liberation War.

April 2, 2020, 09:19 Armenian Prime Minister pays tribute to memory of April War victims

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was accompanied only by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.