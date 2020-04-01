Bako Sahakyan receives delegation of Armenia’s Television and Radio Commission

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission of Armenia led by head of the structure Tigran Hakobyan, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission of Armenia led by head of the structure Tigran Hakobyan, the Presidential Office stated.
Leader of the Free Homeland Party, Artsakh presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference today.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission...
The total number of voters at T presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic on March 31 was 104,348,...
As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh...
Talking about the statewide elections in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan said those...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan, accompanied by his wife Anahit Sahakyan took part in the general...
I have chosen the new Artsakh - safer, democratic and civilized.
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of the Assyrian New Year, Kha b-Nisan.
39 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infections...
14-year-old child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners on issues relating...
58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total...
Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global...
43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan says the situation in the border is under control.
Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense...
Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position...
Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan...
Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister...
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...
Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day