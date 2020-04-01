Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US

A Russian plane carrying medical equipment, face masks has departed for the United States on the sidelines of the anti-coronavirus fight, reports TASS news agency.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on April 1.

On March 31, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of sending medical equipment to the US by Russia was discussed in the telephone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 30.