Congressman Pallone calls for expanded US military assistance to Armenia

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone on Tuesday called for expanded U.S. military assistance to Armenia and the immediate suspension in military assistance to Azerbaijan, citing the Aliyev regime’s ongoing attacks against Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States should immediately suspend military aid to Azerbaijan until its government ceases its attacks against Armenia and Artsakh, agrees to the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts, and proves it has halted all human rights abuses,” Pallone stated in his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.

“We must also strive to send a more supportive signal to our regional partners currently undergoing positive, democratic transitions like Armenia by increasing security assistance and bolstering strategic cooperation between our countries.” Monday’s cross-border sniper fire by Azerbaijan injured two Armenian servicemen and hospitalized a child who was shot in the chest while playing on his apartment balcony.


     

Voter turnout at 48.3% as of 2pm

As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh presidential and parliamentary elections.

Those who try to commit encroachments against statehood will be suppressed by law. Bako Sahakyan

Talking about the statewide elections in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan said those...

I intend to stay in Artsakh and to be useful to our homeland to the best of my abilities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan, accompanied by his wife Anahit Sahakyan took part in the general...

I have chosen the new Artsakh. Masis Mailyan

I have chosen the new Artsakh - safer, democratic and civilized.

I voted for democratic future of Artsakh. Presidential candidate Ashot Ghoulyan

Artsakh National Assembly Chairman, presidential candidate, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Artsakh...

Turkish foreign ministry’s statement another example of Ankara’s biased position – Artsakh MFA

The ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh commented on the statement of the Turkish foreign ministry...

I have voted for security of Artsakh, says Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan

Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan participated in the general elections, voting in his...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Coronavirus cases reach reach 537 in Armenia

39 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 571, the NCDC said.

14-year-old Armenian child wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province transported to Yerevan

14-year-old child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province...

Armenian President discusses coronavirus situation with Indian Ambassador

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners on issues relating...

Coronavirus cases reach 482 in Armenia

58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total...

Pope backs U.N. chief's call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global...

Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia

43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number...

Four Russian, one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during current state of emergency

Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency...

Situation in border is under control, says Artsakh Defense Army’s Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan says the situation in the border is under control.

Defense minister: Dozens of soldiers return to service after isolation or self-isolation

Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense...

Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position...

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan...

Three Armenian soldiers test positive for COVID19

Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side

The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...

Artsakh military disinfects barracks and military equipment

Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

