Situation in border is under control, says Artsakh Defense Army’s Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan says the situation in the border is under control.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The border situation in the Defense Army’s territory is under control. Today everything is being done to further raise the vigilance in order to stay away from provocations”, he told reporters.