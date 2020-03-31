I have chosen the new Artsakh - safer, democratic and civilized.

March 31, 2020, 14:13 I have chosen the new Artsakh. Masis Mailyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan, said at a briefing with journalists. According to him, people want real changes. “I think my chances are very high. After being elected, we will carry out a program of radical reforms. As president, I will try to unite the public, as there is always a split before the elections. If there is a second round, no doubt, I will be there,” said Mailyan.