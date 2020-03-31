I have voted for security of Artsakh, says Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan

Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan participated in the general elections, voting in his homeland Askeran.
Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan participated in the general elections, voting in his homeland Askeran.
The ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh commented on the statement of the Turkish foreign ministry regarding the general elections that launched today in Artsakh.
Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan participated in the general elections, voting in his...
As of 11am Tuesday, 26,037 voters, or 24.9% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in...
Artsakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan nominated by the “Free Homeland” Party, together...
Presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh are the most important political events for the...
Artsakh presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan nominated by the National Renaissance party, voted today...
Presidential and parliamentary elections are being held in Artsakh today.
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
14-year-old child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province is already in Yerevan, at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. Assistant to the PR manager at the medical center Gevorg Derdzyan said on Facebook.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners on issues relating...
58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total...
Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global...
43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number...
Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency...
A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan...
Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told a cabinet meeting on Monday, Panorama.am informs.
Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position...
Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan...
Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister...
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...
Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day