The ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh commented on the statement of the Turkish foreign ministry regarding the general elections that launched today in Artsakh.

March 31, 2020, 13:25 Turkish foreign ministry’s statement another example of Ankara’s biased position – Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh MFA’s full comment is presented below: Question: How would you comment on the statement by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey that the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and undermine the efforts on the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict? Answer: The statement by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey on the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Artsakh is another example of the biased and destructive position of Ankara.