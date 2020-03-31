Voter turnout at 24.9% as of 11am

As of 11am Tuesday, 26,037 voters, or 24.9% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated about this.