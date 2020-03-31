Artsakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan nominated by the “Free Homeland” Party, together with his wife and daughter, took part in Artsakh statewide elections , voting in the 1/22 polling station of Stepanakert.

March 31, 2020, 12:15 I would like to see more prosperous and developing homeland. Presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “ Artsakhpress” reports, Arayik Harutyunyan said that he voted for Artsakh's future, solidarity, peace and health. The presidential candidate wants to see a prosperous and developing homeland. “I highly estimate the election process. Citizens participate in elections actively, and it once again proves the high level of consciousness of the citizens of Artsakh, for which I thank all the citizens, «said Harutyunyan. Speaking about the spread of the new coronavirus around the world, Harutyunyan noted: “Greater challenges are ahead today and we should be united to withstand not only the epidemic but also the upcoming economic catastrophe.