Presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh are the most important political events for the people of Artsakh.

March 31, 2020, 12:04 General elections are important step towards building a developing and democratic country. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress, noting:

“Today we realize and feel the responsibility at the most important stage of state building. "Today I voted for the developing and democratic Artsakh, for the sake of our future. These elections are an important step towards building a developing and democratic country. I think that quite a large number of candidates running for election speaks about the real choice and that there are different political views and opinions in the society,” said Martirosyan.