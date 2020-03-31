I would like to see an Artsakh that is able to withstand all challenges. Presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan

Artsakh presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan nominated by the National Renaissance party, voted today in the 1/32 polling station Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress” Hayk Khanumyan said that he voted for real changes. "I would like to see an Artsakh that is able to withstand all challenges. It is very important for our country to have such economy that will enable us to withstand force majeure situations. Formally, equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates and parties in these national elections,” he said, in particular, noting that a lot of money has been spent on the elections, which is unprecedented for the history of Artsakh and the South Caucasus.