I would like to see an Artsakh that is able to withstand all challenges. Presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan

Artsakh presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan nominated by the National Renaissance party, voted today in the 1/32 polling station Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress” Hayk Khanumyan said that he voted for real changes. "I would like to see an Artsakh that is able to withstand all challenges. It is very important for our country to have such economy that will enable us to withstand force majeure situations. Formally, equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates and parties in these national elections,” he said, in particular, noting that a lot of money has been spent on the elections, which is unprecedented for the history of Artsakh and the South Caucasus.


     

Presidential, Parliamentary elections kick off in Artsakh

Presidential and parliamentary elections are being held in Artsakh today.

Artsakh elects a new president and parliament

Presidential and parliamentary elections take place in Artsakh today.

Bako Sahakyan offers condolences over death of French politician Patrick Devedjian

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of prominent French political...

904 observers and 197 mass media representatives accredited at CEC

The deadline for the accreditation of the representatives of mass media performing coverage on the regular...

Bako Sahakyan meets with representatives of political parties supporting authorities

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with representatives of the Artsakh Parliament’s...

Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

14-year-old Armenian child wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province transported to Yerevan

14-year-old child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province is already in Yerevan, at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. Assistant to the PR manager at the medical center Gevorg Derdzyan said on Facebook.

Armenian President discusses coronavirus situation with Indian Ambassador

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners on issues relating...

Coronavirus cases reach 482 in Armenia

58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total...

Pope backs U.N. chief's call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global...

Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia

43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number...

Four Russian, one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during current state of emergency

Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency...

Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan...

Defense minister: Dozens of soldiers return to service after isolation or self-isolation

Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told a cabinet meeting on Monday, Panorama.am informs.

Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position...

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan...

Three Armenian soldiers test positive for COVID19

Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side

The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...

Artsakh military disinfects barracks and military equipment

Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.

Artak Davtyan visits northeastern military units

On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan...

14-year-old Armenian child wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province transported to Yerevan
COVID-19 updates: Death cases surpass 11,000 in Italy
Presidential, Parliamentary elections kick off in Artsakh
Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies
President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Lebanese-Armenian man dies from COVID19 in Beirut – Gandzasar newspaper

Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

Jeanne Barseghian wins first round of Strasbourg municipal elections

Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68

COVID-19 updates: Death cases surpass 11,000 in Italy

Germany to test 200,000 people a day for coronavirus to replicate South Korea's success

Trump refuses to pay security bill for Harry and Meghan

Netanyahu's adviser tests positive for coronavirus

