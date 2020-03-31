14-year-old child who injured by the adversary’s shooting in Voskevan community of Tavush Province is already in Yerevan, at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. Assistant to the PR manager at the medical center Gevorg Derdzyan said on Facebook.

March 31, 2020, 10:23 14-year-old Armenian child wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province transported to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Doctors assess the condition as stable, severe. The latter received a gunshot wound to the chest. The necessary first aid has been provided. The child underwent a surgery in Noyemberyan’s medical center. Additional information will be provided later”, Derdzyan said.