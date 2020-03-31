Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 785,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

March 31, 2020, 10:15 COVID-19 updates: Death cases surpass 11,000 in Italy

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Death toll is over 37,000. 165,659 patients have recovered. 5% of the infected are in serious condition. US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (164,253 confirmed cases). Over 3,000 deaths were reported. Then comes Italy which confirmed 101,739 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 11,591 patients have died. Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 87,956 and the total number of deaths is 7,716. China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,518 cases. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 66,885 confirmed cases and 645 deaths, followed by France (44,550 confirmed cases, 3,024 deaths), Iran (41,495 confirmed cases, 2,757 deaths), UK (22,141), Switzerland (15,922). Georgia confirmed 103 cases, Russia – 1836, and Turkey – 10,827. In Armenia, the number of confirmed cases has reached 482 as of March 30. 30 patients have recovered. 3 death cases have been registered. According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories.