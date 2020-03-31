Presidential and parliamentary elections are being held in Artsakh today.

March 31, 2020, 09:32 Presidential, Parliamentary elections kick off in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: 103,663 citizens are eligible to vote. As “Artsakhpress” reports, Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, said that in total, 282 polling stations have been formed. “As of 9:00, 281 polling stations have been opened, including the (electoral) precinct at the representation of Artsakh in Armenia. The other one, which is at the Shushi penitentiary, will be opened at 11:00,” she said.

Voting will end at 8pm.