Germany to test 200,000 people a day for coronavirus to replicate South Korea's success

Germany is planning to test 200,000 people a day for coronavirus in the hope of replicating South Korea's success in slowing the outbreak, it has emerged.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Angela Merkel's government wants to test all suspected cases and the entire circle of people who have come into contact with a confirmed patient, Daily Mail reports. South Korea 'can be an example' and may also provide a model of how to use mobile phone tracking to contain the virus, Germany's disease control chief says. Germany is already testing more than any other European country at a rate of up to 500,000 a week, but the latest plans would more than double that capacity.

Germany's latest figures today show 62,435 confirmed coronavirus cases and 541 deaths.