According to the information provided by the Artsakh Police on Monday, the number of voters in Artsakh stands at 103,663.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated this at an online press conference Monday

“The elections will be held in all 228 communities of Artsakh. In total, 282 polling stations have been formed.

Election precincts have been set up outside, one of which is at the representation of Artsakh in Armenia, and another is at the Shushi penitentiary."