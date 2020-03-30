President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners on issues relating to the prevention, overcoming and treatment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office stated.

March 30, 2020, 15:13 Armenian President discusses coronavirus situation with Indian Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: This time the President had a video talk with Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal. The Armenian President and the Indian Ambassador discussed the situation in the two countries caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, as well as the actions being taken to prevent and overcome the disease. They exchanged views on steps to reduce the economic damages caused by the virus and restore the economy, mitigate the social burden and solve the problems in the labor market. It was reported that India recorded a great development and progress in biology, in particular, in molecular biology, pharmaceutics, including in production of generic drugs which can play a key role in the current situation. In this regard the sides discussed the cooperation opportunities of Armenia and India in these areas.

The Armenian President asked the Ambassador to convey his words of support to the Indian President and the Prime Minister. An agreement was reached to exchange regular information between the sides about the COVID-19 situation, its overcoming and solution.

During the meeting Armen Sarkissian also introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow. The Ambassador said the Indian side is interested in cooperation on the sidelines of this project.