Bako Sahakyan offers condolences over death of French politician Patrick Devedjian

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter runs as follows:

“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of prominent French political figure of Armenian origin, great patriot Patrick Devedjian. He has made an invaluable contribution to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the defense of the Armenian Cause, contributing in every possible way to the preservation of the Armenian national identity in the Diaspora, the development of ties with Artsakh and the resolution of national issues. Patrick Devedjian's death is a huge loss for all of us. On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my deepest condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish them endurance and tenacity”.