Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation or self-isolation, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told a cabinet meeting on Monday, Panorama.am informs.

March 30, 2020, 13:11 Defense minister: Dozens of soldiers return to service after isolation or self-isolation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "That is, no problems are revealed after they undergo medical check-ups again,” he said. As reported earlier, a total of five servicemen had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Armenia. The soldiers who had had contacts with them were isolated. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inquired of Health Minister Arsen Torosyan whether the army cases were included in the latest confirmed number. "Yes, one case,” he said.