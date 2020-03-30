58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 482, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

March 30, 2020, 12:05 Coronavirus cases reach 482 in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As of March 29, 58 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia. 25 of them are under quarantine, 31 are direct contacts. The direct contacts of the remaining two cases are being clarified”, she said.