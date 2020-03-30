An adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who met with the premier on Thursday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising concerns that the prime minister may have been exposed himself.

March 30, 2020, 11:17 Netanyahu's adviser tests positive for coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, tested positive hours after her husband was hospitalized with the virus, The Times of Israel reported. Sources in Netanyahu’s office told media that they will act according to Health Ministry guidelines, likely meaning the premier and other aides or lawmakers may have to enter 14-day quarantine. They said an epidemiological study on Paluch was being conducted to determine whom she may have exposed to the virus. According to reports, Paluch met with several lawmakers on Thursday amid frenzied negotiations as the Knesset voted Benny Gantz its new speaker, signaling a likely unity government deal being hammered out. The Prime Minister’s Office had previously confirmed that Paluch met with Netanyahu on Thursday but said that “the appropriate distance was kept.”