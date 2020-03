On 28 March President Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Police and convened a working consultation there. Issues related to the complex measures taken for combating the spread of the new coronavirus, as well as forthcoming state elections were on the discussion agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted that the system servicemen carried out a significant and responsible mission aimed at preserving public order and security, protecting the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of our citizens.

Within this context Bako Sahakyan underlined that during the organization and conduct of the upcoming national elections the Police should fully and efficiently carry out their functions, paying particular attention to all the rules to prevent the spread of the infection.