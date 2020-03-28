Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 150 times, from March 22 to 28.

March 28, 2020, 13:09 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 150 times in passing week. Artsakh MOD

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,200 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informed.

The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are fully committed to ceasefire regime and continue to confidently carry out their combat duty.