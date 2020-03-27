Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has donated €300,000 to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his home city of Madrid, Daily Mirror reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: De Gea is believed to have made the donation anonymously to help provide medical equipment and support families in the Spanish capital. But the 29-year-old was uncovered as the kind-hearted donor when the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, thanked him publicly. She wrote on Twitter : "Thank you De Gea. The great help you have provided to the Community of Madrid will be key to fighting COVID-19. Eternally grateful, proud of you.” Spain's capital, where De Gea was born and came through the ranks with Atletico Madrid, has been the worst hit region in Spain - one of the most badly affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll in Spain of almost 3,500 is second only to that in Italy, and higher than in China, where the Covid-19 outbreak began.