UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the leader said on Friday, CNN reports.

March 27, 2020, 16:41 Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

On his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," Johnson said.