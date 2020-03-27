We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

World Theater Day is one of the holidays when the representatives of theatrical art come together and value the role of theatrical art. The artistic director of Stepanakert's Vahram Papazyan Dramatic Theater Ruzanna Khachatryan told “Artsakhpress”.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Theater has always played an important and pivotal role in the cultural and social life of Artsakh, as well as in the formation of the generations’ world outlook. In the Soviet period it was the cornerstone of the preservation of the Armenian identity.

“The number of spectators is increasing each year. Today, due to of the novel coronavirus, we do not have an opportunity to celebrate the holiday with our counterparts of Armenia. That's why we have initiated another event. The actors of the Stepanakert’s Vahram Papazyan Dramatic Theater have sent a congratulatory message to the representatives of theatrical art from the courtyard of the theater, " said.