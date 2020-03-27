Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two new cases have been diagnosed in servicemen who were quarantined after the first case was confirmed in a non-combat military base. 35 quarantined servicemen have tested negative, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a statement. All 5 infected servicemen are hospitalized and are in normal condition. One has mild fever, the rest don’t have any symptoms. Their direct contacts are quarantined.

     

Politics

904 observers and 197 mass media representatives accredited at CEC

The deadline for the accreditation of the representatives of mass media performing coverage on the regular elections and voting of the Artsakh Republic President and National Assembly scheduled for March 31, 2020 was March 16.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan meets with representatives of political parties supporting authorities

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with representatives of the Artsakh Parliament’s...

Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart...

Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire – FM

Armenia fully supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for a global ceasefire, Armenian FM...

Bako Sahakyan convenes consultation on activities of the structures coordinating the fight against the coronavirus

On 24 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation with heads of...

Armenia and Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners, says Sarkissian

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is in Artsakh. d

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the...

Economy

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Society

Four Russian, one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during current state of emergency

Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency which was declared in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Armen Simonyan said at a press conference.

All news from section

Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan...

Armenia has 329 coronavirus cases

39 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Armenia to 329.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund Continues to Support the Ministry of Health to Combat the Covid-19 Pandemic

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to support the RA Ministry of Health to control the novel Coronavirus...

Armenia’s new achievements in international rankings

Armenia recorded a major progress in international reports in various areas, in particular high level...

25 new COVID19 cases diagnosed in Armenia

25 new COVID19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia.

Coronavirus cases reach 266 in Armenia

17 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia as of March 25, 10:00, the healthcare...

Military

Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position located in the north-eastern direction of the Republic on March 27, Defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

All news from section

2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan...

Three Armenian soldiers test positive for COVID19

Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side

The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...

Artsakh military disinfects barracks and military equipment

Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.

Artak Davtyan visits northeastern military units

On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan...

Artsakh defense minister monitors military field work

From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid
Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan
Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

All news from section

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Sport

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

All news from section

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Euro 2020 postponed until next summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Diaspora

Lebanese-Armenian man dies from COVID19 in Beirut – Gandzasar newspaper

All news from section

Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

Jeanne Barseghian wins first round of Strasbourg municipal elections

Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68

International

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

All news from section

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to over 1,000 in 24 hours

Survival of European project' at stake in virus crisis, Macron tells EU leaders

Actor Mark Blum dies at 69 of coronavirus complications

Most Read

month

week

day

Search