March 27, 2020, 14:08 Actor Mark Blum dies at 69 of coronavirus complications

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: New York theater company Playwrights Horizons broke the news of the actor's death with a tribute on social media on Thursday, Daily Mirror reported. They described Mark as a "lifetime friend and a consummate artist" in a touching note to the actor. The statement read: "With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.

“Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.” Mark made his mark on the entertainment spheres with his varied roles from his iconic part in 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee to 2018 Netflix series You. The actor started out his high-flying career on the stage in the 1970s before he had his breakthrough movie role in 1983 film Lovesick. After Lovesick, Mark went onto become a star bagging roles in a string of films in the Eighties. The Desperately Seeking Susan star had worked on TV series in recent years with his latest projects including Billions, Almost Family and Succession. Also, the actor had a reoccurring role as Mr. Mooney in hit Netflix series You. His high-flying acting career spanned three decades in the celebrity limelight.