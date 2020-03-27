Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to over 1,000 in 24 hours

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Russia has grown by 196 to 1,036 cases over the past twenty-four hours, TASS reported, citing the coronavirus monitoring center.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As of today, Russia has registered 1,036 cases of the coronavirus infection by the progressive total method in 58 regions. Seven people have been released from hospitals after their recovery in the past twenty-four hours. Over the entire period, 45 people have been discharged from hospitals," the coronavirus monitoring center said.